iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,626 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.69. 895,061 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.