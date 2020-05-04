iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 52,145.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,629 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 12.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 881,150 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

