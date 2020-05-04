iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. 37,015,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,997,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

