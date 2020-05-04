iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Cut by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.60. 6,350,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,495,994. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

