iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after buying an additional 348,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. 1,310,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,734. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

