iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after buying an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,695,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,918,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. 2,053,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

