JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMD. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.78. The company had a trading volume of 939,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,330. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $2,556,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.