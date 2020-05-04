Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells $1,924,500.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $1,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00.

Shares of KRTX traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.70. 146,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,191. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

