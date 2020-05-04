Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lifted to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 560,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 203,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.