Kennametal Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
Kennametal has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.
Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $40.42.
KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.