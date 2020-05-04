Kennametal Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.