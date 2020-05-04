Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.73. 2,393,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.