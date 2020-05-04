Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Cfra cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,121,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

