Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) to Raise $425 Million in IPO

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) is planning to raise $425 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 25,000,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings generated $568.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $166.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $3.4 billion.

J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the largest independent cloud service provider in China, according to Frost & Sullivan. We have built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services, based on which we have achieved a leading position in the cloud market in China. We are the third largest internet cloud service provider in China with a market share of 5.4% in terms of revenue from IaaS and PaaS public cloud services in 2019, according to Frost & Sullivan. “.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings was founded in 2012 and has 1841 employees. The company is located at Kingsoft Tower, No. 33, Xiao Ying West Road, Haidian District Beijing, 100085, the People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10 6292 7777 or on the web at https://www.ksyun.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.