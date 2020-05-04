Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $182.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

