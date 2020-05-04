Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,436 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. 32,088,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,049,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.