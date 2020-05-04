Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 4,337 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

