Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. 11,216,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

