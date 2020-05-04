L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after buying an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,884. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.