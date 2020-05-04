Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Acquires $43,735.00 in Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 250 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.65. 1,035,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.16.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

