Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is Towerview LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Towerview LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Lands’ End makes up about 2.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Lands’ End worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,641. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

