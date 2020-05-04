Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.97

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.97. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 3,033,481 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 153,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

