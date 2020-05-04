Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,969 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

