Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 634,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.79 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

