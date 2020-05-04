Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

