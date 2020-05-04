Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Holdings Raised by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Macerich accounts for approximately 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $967.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.83. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

