Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.33. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 4,205,577 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.