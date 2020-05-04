Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. On average, analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. 114,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,559. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

