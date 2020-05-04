Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.71, but opened at $84.75. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marriott International shares last traded at $82.58, with a volume of 4,086,005 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.