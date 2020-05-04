Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.93, 6,894,376 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,822,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 239,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Insiders purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 4.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

