Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

