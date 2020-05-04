Meditor Group Ltd Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Meditor Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up 3.5% of Meditor Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Alkermes worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

