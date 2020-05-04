Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Decreased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 168.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $18,568,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,360. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

