Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.14. 4,172,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

