Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 482,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

