Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $888,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.99. 497,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

