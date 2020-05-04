Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases New Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,970,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,704,000. Corelogic accounts for about 20.9% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 3.76% of Corelogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,804,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens raised shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $539,043. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. 763,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.