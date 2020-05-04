Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes $347,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW traded up $15.13 on Monday, hitting $354.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

