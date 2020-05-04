Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 648 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. 9,602,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,960,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.