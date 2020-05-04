Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 2,457,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

