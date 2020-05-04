Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,418. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

