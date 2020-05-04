Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,100 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 669,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,658. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

