Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,157 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $34.47. 5,983,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604,591. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

