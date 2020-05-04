Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,145 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.96. 4,552,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,675. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

