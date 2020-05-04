Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric makes up about 2.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Franklin Electric worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 159,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,119. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

