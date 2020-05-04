Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.52. 1,100,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

