Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.78. 809,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

