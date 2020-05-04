Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $6,730,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

