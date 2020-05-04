Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $3.70 on Monday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,675,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

