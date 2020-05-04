Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,911,000 after acquiring an additional 354,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

