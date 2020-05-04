Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.